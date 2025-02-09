Castro scores 15 as George Washington takes down Saint Bonaventure 62-52

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 15 points helped George Washington defeat Saint Bonaventure 62-52 on Sunday. Castro added 10…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 15 points helped George Washington defeat Saint Bonaventure 62-52 on Sunday.

Castro added 10 rebounds for the Revolutionaries (16-8, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trey Autry added 15 points while shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Darren Buchanan Jr. shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Noel Brown led the way for the Bonnies (17-8, 5-7) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Noah Bolanga added 14 points for Saint Bonaventure. Melvin Council Jr. also put up 11 points, six assists and two steals.

George Washington entered halftime up 28-24. Buchanan paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Castro put up 11 second-half points and George Washington secured the victory after a second half that featured eight lead changes and was tied three times.

These two teams both play Wednesday. George Washington hosts VCU and Saint Bonaventure visits Rhode Island.

