Castro and the George Washington Revolutionaries host conference foe George Mason

George Mason Patriots (17-5, 8-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (15-7, 4-5 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (17-5, 8-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (15-7, 4-5 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Castro and George Washington host Jalen Haynes and George Mason in A-10 play.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-1 at home. George Washington has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots have gone 8-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is eighth in college basketball allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

George Washington makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). George Mason averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacoi Hutchinson is averaging 6.7 points for the Revolutionaries. Castro is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Maddox is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Patriots. Haynes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

