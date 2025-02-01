Carter leads Western Carolina against Mercer after 26-point showing

Mercer Bears (6-15, 1-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-10, 1-5 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears (6-15, 1-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-10, 1-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Mercer after Avyonce Carter scored 26 points in Western Carolina’s 90-86 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 6-4 at home. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyja Beans averaging 3.7.

The Bears are 1-5 against conference opponents. Mercer has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Carolina’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ashlee Locke is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 49.7 points, 22.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

