Carter and Cal Poly host UCSD

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-13, 6-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (13-13, 9-5 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-13, 6-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (13-13, 9-5 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on UCSD after Mary Carter scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 75-34 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons are 7-7 on their home court.

The Mustangs are 6-8 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is eighth in the Big West scoring 57.2 points per game and is shooting 38.3%.

UCSD’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Mustangs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tritons. Gracie Gallegos is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Annika Shah is averaging 14.3 points for the Mustangs. Carter is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.