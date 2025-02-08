Carlous Williams scores 20 and Tennessee State wins 84-76 over Lindenwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlous Williams had 20 points in Tennessee State’s 84-76 win against Lindenwood on Saturday night. Williams…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlous Williams had 20 points in Tennessee State’s 84-76 win against Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Williams shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (12-13, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Aaron Nkrumah scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds and five assists. Josh Ogundele had 13 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.

The Lions (11-14, 6-8) were led by Anias Futrell, who posted 18 points. Reggie Bass added 17 points for Lindenwood. Markeith Browning II had 10 points and four assists.

