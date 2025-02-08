Carey scores 18 points, grabs 14 rebounds to spark Vanderbilt in 86-78 win over Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Carey scored a career-high 18 points with 14 rebounds, Jason Edwards and A.J. Hoggard combined…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Carey scored a career-high 18 points with 14 rebounds, Jason Edwards and A.J. Hoggard combined for 29 points in the second half and Vanderbilt ended a two-game losing streak with an 86-78 win over Texas on Saturday.

The Commodores improved to 12-1 at home by making 7 of 8 free throws in the last 45 seconds as well as MJ Collins getting behind the defense for a press-break dunk.

Edwards finished with 17 points and Hoggard added 14 with six assists for Vanderbilt (17-6, 5-5 Southeast Conference). Tyler Nickel also had 17 points. The Commodores, down four at halftime, shot 57% (17 of 30) in the second half and made 13 of 15 free throws.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Longhorns (15-9, 4-7), led by Tre Johnson with 15. Kadin Shedrick and Arthur Kaluma both scored 12 points and Jordan Pope and Julian Larry both added 11. Starting guard Tramon Mark missed the game with a shoulder injury.

Texas had a 10-0 run for a 54-50 lead six minutes into the second half. Hoggard had eight-straight Vandy points and then Edwards eight in a 10-0 run for a 71-65 Vanderbilt lead with five minutes to go.

Carey had 10 points in an 18-3 run that gave the Commodores a 20-12 lead midway through the first half. Johnson then scored five points to start a 15-2 run to close the first half for the Longhorns, good for a 39-35 lead.

Vanderbilt missed 11 of its last 12 shots to shoot 32%.

Texas, which has lost two in a row, returns home to face No. 3 Alabama on Tuesday when No. 1 Auburn visits Vanderbilt.

