Canisius faces Manhattan following McMillan’s 21-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (13-12, 8-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-24, 3-13 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Manhattan after Paul McMillan IV scored 21 points in Canisius’ 93-88 win over the Siena Saints.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-10 at home. Canisius has a 0-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaspers are 8-8 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Canisius averages 65.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 75.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 78.9 Canisius allows.

The Golden Griffins and Jaspers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McMillian IV is averaging 20.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Will Sydnor is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 17.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 21.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.