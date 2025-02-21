Campbell’s game-winner lifts Bowling Green over Toledo, 69-68

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell led Bowling Green with 23 points, including the game-winning layup with one second remaining,…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell led Bowling Green with 23 points, including the game-winning layup with one second remaining, and the Falcons took down Toledo 69-68 on Friday night.

Campbell went 10 of 20 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Falcons (11-16, 5-9 Mid-American Conference). Derrick Butler shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 20 points. Marcus Johnson shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Rockets (16-11, 9-5) were led by Sam Lewis, who recorded 21 points. Sonny Wilson added 13 points for Toledo. Javan Simmons had 10 points and two blocks.

Campbell scored 17 second-half points for Bowling Green to help set up their game-winning shot.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Bowling Green visits Eastern Michigan and Toledo visits Kent State.

