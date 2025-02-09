Campbell visits Dorsey and N.C. A&T

Campbell Camels (13-9, 6-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-8, 9-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Campbell Camels (13-9, 6-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-8, 9-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Campbell after Jordyn Dorsey scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 71-59 victory over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Aggies are 8-2 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks seventh in the CAA with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chaniya Clark averaging 5.1.

The Camels are 6-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

N.C. A&T is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Aggies. Ajia James is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gianni Boone is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Camels. Ciara Alexander is averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 65.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points per game.

Camels: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

