Campbell visits Charleston (SC) following Brzovic’s 27-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-15, 10-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-8, 12-5 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on Campbell after Ante Brzovic scored 27 points in Charleston (SC)’s 94-84 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 at home. Charleston (SC) is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Camels are 10-7 in CAA play. Campbell ranks fourth in the CAA giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Charleston (SC) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 70.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 74.2 Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.7 points. Brzovic is shooting 56.4% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

Colby Duggan averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Nolan Dorsey is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

