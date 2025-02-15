Campbell scores 20 to help Bowling Green fend off Buffalo 63-59

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Javontae Campbell had 20 points to help Bowling Green hold off Buffalo 63-59 on Saturday. Campbell…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Javontae Campbell had 20 points to help Bowling Green hold off Buffalo 63-59 on Saturday.

Campbell shot 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (10-15, 4-8 Mid-American Conference). Trey Thomas added 10 points and DaJion Humphrey scored eight.

Anquan Boldin Jr. led the Bulls (8-17, 3-9) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Kavon Bradford added nine points and four assists. Ryan Sabol also scored nine.

Derrick Butler scored seven points in the first half for Bowling Green, who led 28-27. Campbell scored Bowling Green’s last six points as they finished off the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.