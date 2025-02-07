Campbell hosts Jegede and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (1-17, 0-9 CAA) at Campbell Camels (12-9, 5-4 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (1-17, 0-9 CAA) at Campbell Camels (12-9, 5-4 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Campbell after Abigail Jegede scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 62-54 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Camels are 9-0 in home games. Campbell ranks eighth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Audrey Fuller paces the Camels with 5.9 boards.

The Huskies are 0-9 against conference opponents. Northeastern is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

Campbell scores 64.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 67.6 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 49.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 60.6 Campbell allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gemma Nunez is averaging 7.5 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Camels. Gianni Boone is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Jegede is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 49.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.