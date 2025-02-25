Campbell has 25 in Bowling Green’s 65-60 win over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Javontae Campbell had 25 points in Bowling Green’s 65-60 victory against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Javontae Campbell had 25 points in Bowling Green’s 65-60 victory against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Campbell added five rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Falcons (12-16, 6-9 Mid-American Conference). DaJion Humphrey scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 (4 for 4 from 3-point range). Derrick Butler had 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 0 for 3 from the line.

The Eagles (14-14, 7-8) were led by Jalen Terry, who recorded 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jalin Billingsley added 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Eastern Michigan. Christian Henry had 10 points and four assists.

Humphrey put up 11 points in the first half for Bowling Green, who led 35-19 at halftime.

Bowling Green plays Saturday against Ball State at home, and Eastern Michigan hosts Central Michigan on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.