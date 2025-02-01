Campbell faces William & Mary following Dahlquist’s 20-point game

Campbell Camels (11-9, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-10, 6-2 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Camels (11-9, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-10, 6-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits William & Mary after Courtney Dahlquist scored 20 points in Campbell’s 76-67 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Tribe have gone 4-2 in home games. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA with 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Jana Sallman averaging 8.0.

The Camels are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell is eighth in the CAA with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Audrey Fuller averaging 6.0.

William & Mary is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Cassidy Geddes is shooting 38.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Fuller is averaging 3.5 points and six rebounds for the Camels. Gianni Boone is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Camels: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

