Campbell Camels take on the Elon Phoenix, seek 5th straight win

Campbell Camels (14-9, 7-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-9, 7-4 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Camels take on Elon.

The Phoenix have gone 7-3 in home games. Elon is eighth in the CAA scoring 60.0 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Camels are 7-4 in CAA play. Campbell averages 65.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Elon scores 60.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 59.4 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Elon gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Anderson averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc. Jayda Angel is shooting 35.9% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Dahlquist averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Gianni Boone is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 58.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

