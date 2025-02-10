Campbell, Bowling Green Falcons to host Paveletzke and the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (12-11, 6-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-14, 3-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (12-11, 6-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-14, 3-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Javontae Campbell and Bowling Green host Jackson Paveletzke and Ohio in MAC play Tuesday.

The Falcons are 7-5 on their home court. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Bobcats have gone 6-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Bowling Green is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 79.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 75.3 Bowling Green allows to opponents.

The Falcons and Bobcats match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. Trey Thomas is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Clayton is averaging 15 points, six rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bobcats. AJ Brown is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.