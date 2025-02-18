Campbell and Northern Iowa host Belmont

Northern Iowa Panthers (18-9, 12-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-9, 10-6 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (18-9, 12-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-9, 10-6 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Belmont after Trey Campbell scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 74-67 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins are 9-4 on their home court. Belmont is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 12-4 in conference games. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 8.9.

Belmont scores 81.3 points, 13.8 more per game than the 67.5 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Pierre is shooting 38.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Campbell is averaging 11.6 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.