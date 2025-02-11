Cameron Shockley-Okeke, Marcus Dockery lead Howard over Maryland Eastern Shore 77-57

Cameron Shockley-Okeke and Marcus Dockery scored 18 points apiece to lead Howard to a 77-57 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Howard's Marcus Dockery passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP/Jeff Roberson) Howard's Marcus Dockery passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP/Jeff Roberson) PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Cameron Shockley-Okeke and Marcus Dockery scored 18 points apiece to lead Howard to a 77-57 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Shockley-Okeke shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Bison (10-14, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dockery made 7 for 10 shots (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Blake Harper had 13 points.

Ketron Shaw had 25 points and four steals to lead the Hawks (4-19, 0-7), who have lost eight in a row. Chris Flippin had 12 points and Evan Johnson scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

