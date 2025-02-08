Cameron Hildreth, Hunter Sallis, Efton Reid lead Wake Forest to 76-66 victory over California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth had 23 points, Hunter Sallis added 20 and Efton Reid scored 19 to lead…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth had 23 points, Hunter Sallis added 20 and Efton Reid scored 19 to lead Wake Forest to a 76-66 victory over California on Saturday.

Hildreth made 8 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and 6 of 7 free throws for the Demon Deacons (18-6, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who upped their win streak to three by sweeping the West Coast schools. Sallis added eight assists and Reid hit 8 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers. Wake Forest opened the road trip with a 79-73 victory over Stanford and has won 9 of its last 11 games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson had 21 points to pace for the Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8). He made three 3-pointers and was 10 for 11 at the foul line. Jovan Blacksher had 12 points and Andrej Stojakovic scored 10. Mady Sissoko added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Reid, Hildreth and Sallis each scored nine, accounting for all but four of Wake Forest’s 31 first-half points. Blacksher had nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range to get Cal within two at halftime.

Wilkinson made two free throws for Cal to tie it five minutes into the second half, but Omaha Biliew answered with an inside score and Reid added a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run as Wake Forest moved in front 50-42. Wilkinson buried a 3-pointer to end the run, but that was as close as the Golden Bears would get.

The last time these two teams played was the 2000 NIT semifinals — a 76-59 victory by the Deacons.

Wake Forest will host Florida State on Wednesday. Cal plays at No. 2 Duke on Wednesday.

