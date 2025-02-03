Cam Amboree, Michael Jacobs rally red-hot Southern to 91-89 OT victory over Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Amboree had 18 points and Michael Jacobs scored 17 and hit two free throws…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Amboree had 18 points and Michael Jacobs scored 17 and hit two free throws with three seconds left in overtime to rally Southern to a 91-89 victory over Jackson State on Monday night, extending the Jaguars’ win streak to nine.

Amboree added three steals for the Jaguars (14-8, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jacobs shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the foul line. Dionjahe Thomas had 14 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line.

Daeshun Ruffin finished with 23 points, 10 assists and three steals to pace the Tigers (6-16, 6-3). Dorian McMillian added 19 points and seven rebounds. Keiveon Hunt finished with 14 points and two steals.

