Cam Amboree, Damariee Jones guide Southern to 8th win in row with 74-69 victory over Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Amboree had 13 points and Damariee Jones added a double-double to guide Southern to a 74-69 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday night, upping the Jaguars’ win streak to eight.

Amboree added five assists for the Jaguars (13-8, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jones finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Andre Nunley shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Braves (4-17, 4-4) were led by Keionte Cornelius with 15 points. Djahi Binet added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Tankersley also scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

