Calmese and Washington State host San Diego

San Diego Toreros (4-25, 1-15 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-13, 6-10 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts San Diego after Nate Calmese scored 20 points in Washington State’s 109-79 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars are 9-4 on their home court. Washington State ranks fourth in the WCC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Calmese averaging 9.4.

The Toreros are 1-15 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 68.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 77.7 Washington State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeJuan Watts is averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Calmese is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Steven Jamerson II is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Toreros. Tony Duckett is averaging 12.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 72.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.