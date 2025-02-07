Callahan, North Carolina Central Eagles to visit Howell, Howard Bison

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-15, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-9, 4-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-15, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-9, 4-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan Callahan and North Carolina Central take on Destiny Howell and Howard in MEAC action Saturday.

The Bison are 7-3 on their home court.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central ranks sixth in the MEAC with 9.8 assists per game led by Kyla Bryant averaging 3.6.

Howard averages 63.3 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 84.5 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 36.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The Bison and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howell is averaging 15.2 points for the Bison. Saniyah King is averaging 13.5 points, five assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Bryant is shooting 31.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

