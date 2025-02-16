Calhoun, Saint Louis Billikens to visit Doogan, Richmond Spiders

Saint Louis Billikens (11-15, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (21-5, 12-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (11-15, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (21-5, 12-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Calhoun and Saint Louis take on Maggie Doogan and Richmond in A-10 play Sunday.

The Spiders are 9-2 on their home court. Richmond leads the A-10 with 74.6 points and is shooting 50.5%.

The Billikens are 5-8 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 9.3.

Richmond makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Saint Louis averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Richmond allows.

The Spiders and Billikens meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Doogan is averaging 19.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Peyton Kennedy is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Billikens. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

