Calhoun, Saint Louis Billikens to host Wolf and the Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers (14-11, 8-6 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-16, 5-9 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Dayton in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Billikens have gone 7-6 in home games. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 scoring 66.3 points while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Flyers are 8-6 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 with 13.5 assists per game led by Nicole Stephens averaging 3.0.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Bergstrom averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ivy Wolf is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Flyers. Stephens is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

