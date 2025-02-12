Cal visits No. 3 Duke following Proctor’s 23-point showing

California Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

California Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -23.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke takes on Cal after Tyrese Proctor scored 23 points in Duke’s 77-71 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 13-0 in home games. Duke leads the ACC with 16.6 assists per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 4.0.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-8 against ACC opponents. Cal leads the ACC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 2.9.

Duke averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Cal gives up. Cal has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 11.3 points for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

