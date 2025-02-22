Cal visits Micheaux and Virginia Tech

California Golden Bears (22-6, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 7-8 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (22-6, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 7-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Cal after Rose Micheaux scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 75-74 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Hokies have gone 10-5 in home games. Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 16.2 assists per game led by Carleigh Wenzel averaging 3.6.

The Golden Bears have gone 10-5 against ACC opponents. Cal is eighth in the ACC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Virginia Tech scores 75.4 points, 11.6 more per game than the 63.8 Cal gives up. Cal averages 73.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the 68.5 Virginia Tech allows.

The Hokies and Golden Bears face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wenzel is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games.

Kayla Williams is averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Ugonne Onyiah is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.