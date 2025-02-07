Cal State Northridge wins 82-63 over Cal State Fullerton

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr. scored 21 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 82-63 on…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr. scored 21 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 82-63 on Thursday

Adams had seven rebounds and four steals for the Matadors (16-7, 8-4 Big West Conference). Keonte Jones scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and three blocks. Tyler Beard had 12 points and shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Donovan Oday led the Titans (6-18, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Kaleb Brown added 11 points and two steals for Cal State Fullerton. Keith Richards finished with eight points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Cal State Northridge visits Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton plays UC Davis at home.

