Cal State Bakersfield defeats UC Davis 71-66

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Marvin McGhee had 18 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 71-66 win over UC Davis on Thursday.

McGhee shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Roadrunners (12-16, 6-10 Big West Conference). Fidelis Okereke scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Tom Mark shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and four blocks.

The Aggies (15-12, 9-7) were led by Ty Johnson, who recorded 21 points, four assists and two steals. Leo DeBruhl added 12 points and two steals for UC Davis. Pablo Tamba also had nine points and eight rebounds.

