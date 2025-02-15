Cal State Bakersfield defeats Cal State Fullerton 91-54

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones had 25 points in Cal State Bakersfield’s 91-54 victory against Cal State Fullerton on…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones had 25 points in Cal State Bakersfield’s 91-54 victory against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Jones also had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (11-16, 5-10 Big West Conference). Corey Stephenson added 23 points while going 8 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had 11 rebounds. CJ Hardy shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. The victory broke a six-game skid for the Roadrunners.

Kobe Young led the Titans (6-21, 1-14) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Donovan Oday added 13 points and six rebounds for Cal State Fullerton. Kendrick De Luna also had nine points and two blocks. The loss is the seventh straight for the Titans.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield visits UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton squares off against UC Santa Barbara on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.