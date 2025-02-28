Cal Poly visits CSU Bakersfield, aims to end road skid

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-16, 6-11 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-26, 2-16 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-16, 6-11 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-26, 2-16 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly travels to CSU Bakersfield looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Roadrunners are 1-12 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 6-11 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is third in the Big West with 12.3 assists per game led by Annika Shah averaging 2.5.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitie Gingras is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 6.9 points. Aryana Dizon is averaging 12.4 points and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

Shah is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

