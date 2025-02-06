Cal Poly plays Hawaii in conference matchup

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 5-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (8-15, 2-9 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 5-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (8-15, 2-9 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Owen Koonce and Cal Poly host Gytis Nemeiksa and Hawaii in Big West action Thursday.

The Mustangs are 5-4 on their home court. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Koonce averaging 8.7.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-6 against conference opponents. Hawaii is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Poly makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Hawaii averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Cal Poly allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Koonce is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kody Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

