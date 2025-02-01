Cal Poly plays conference foe UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-11, 5-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-10, 5-5 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-11, 5-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-10, 5-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside take on Mary Carter and Cal Poly in Big West play Saturday.

The Mustangs have gone 5-4 at home. Cal Poly has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 5-5 in Big West play. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West with 11.3 assists per game led by Zoe Tillery averaging 1.9.

Cal Poly is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 40.3% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Cal Poly has given up to its opponents (39.4%).

The Mustangs and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is averaging 14.6 points for the Mustangs. Carter is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Matarranz is averaging 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 57.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 55.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.