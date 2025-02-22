Cal Poly hosts UC Riverside after Pickens’ 27-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (18-10, 11-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-17, 4-11 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (18-10, 11-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-17, 4-11 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Cal Poly after Nate Pickens scored 27 points in UC Riverside’s 87-66 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 6-5 on their home court. Cal Poly is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 11-5 against conference opponents. UC Riverside averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Cal Poly averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 73.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 83.3 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Koonce is shooting 51.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

