Cal Baptist plays UT Arlington following Riley’s 25-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-11, 5-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-13, 4-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-11, 5-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-13, 4-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits UT Arlington after Tylen Riley scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 85-71 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Mavericks are 7-2 in home games. UT Arlington ranks fourth in the WAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Lance Ware averaging 2.9.

The Lancers are 5-4 in WAC play. Cal Baptist has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Arlington is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UT Arlington allows.

The Mavericks and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Ware is shooting 60.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.7 points for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.