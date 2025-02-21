Cal Baptist plays Grand Canyon after Daniels’ 36-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-12, 6-5 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 9-2 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-12, 6-5 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 9-2 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Grand Canyon after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 36 points in Cal Baptist’s 86-83 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Antelopes are 13-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is the top team in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Lancers are 6-5 in WAC play. Cal Baptist leads the WAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Coleman averaging 2.7.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 10.9 points for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games.

Daniels is scoring 20.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

