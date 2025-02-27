Cal Baptist and Seattle U meet in conference matchup

Seattle U Redhawks (3-22, 0-12 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-16, 7-5 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-22, 0-12 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-16, 7-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Cal Baptist and Seattle U will play on Thursday.

The Lancers are 4-8 on their home court. Cal Baptist allows 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-12 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WAC with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Benharouga averaging 4.1.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Cal Baptist allows.

The Lancers and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 10.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Christeina Bryan is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.