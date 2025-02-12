Cahalan and Holy Cross host Colgate

Holy Cross Crusaders (15-7, 8-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (17-7, 7-4 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (15-7, 8-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (17-7, 7-4 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Colgate after Meg Cahalan scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 60-47 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Raiders are 9-2 on their home court. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christiana Midgette averaging 1.8.

The Crusaders have gone 8-3 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is second in the Patriot with 14.5 assists per game led by Kaitlyn Flanagan averaging 5.1.

Colgate averages 68.2 points, 12.2 more per game than the 56.0 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 61.4 points per game, 4.2 more than the 57.2 Colgate gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Berger is shooting 51.1% and averaging 11.2 points for the Crusaders. Cahalan is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 60.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

