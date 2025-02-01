BYU visits Arizona State following Skinner’s 23-point performance

BYU Cougars (10-10, 1-8 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-14, 2-8 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (10-10, 1-8 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-14, 2-8 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts BYU after Tyi Skinner scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 83-71 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-5 at home. Arizona State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 1-8 against Big 12 opponents. BYU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona State makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). BYU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Parkinson is averaging 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jalyn Brown is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Delaney Gibb is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Cougars. Kemery Martin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

