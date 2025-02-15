BYU upsets No. 20 Oklahoma State 68-64

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Emma Calvert scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead BYU to a 68-64 victory…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Emma Calvert scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead BYU to a 68-64 victory over No. 20 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Calvert’s layup gave BYU a 62-60 lead with 2:25 to play and the Cougars led the rest of the way.

Anna Gret Asi’s 3-pointer stretched Oklahoma State’s lead to 58-53 with 5:49 remaining but it didn’t hit another field goal until Micah Gray’s 3 pulled the Cowgirls to 64-63 with 18 seconds left. Delaney Gibb and Calvert each shot 2 of 2 from the foul line to seal it.

Calvert shot 8 of 13 from the floor. Gibb added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for BYU (13-12, 4-10 Big 12), which shot 50% (24 of 48) from the field and 6 of 19 (32%) from distance.

Asi and Tenin Magassa scored 13 points apiece for Oklahoma State (20-5, 10-4), which entered having won two straight and six of its last seven games.

NO. 14 KANSAS STATE 97, UCF 67

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Backup guard Taryn Sides scored 21 points, making 6 of 7 3-pointers, and No. 14 Kansas State routed UCF, the 16th consecutive home win for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) scored the first seven points of the third quarter to build a 28-point lead and wrapped up the period with a 10-0 run to take an 81-44 lead to the fourth quarter. Sides made three 3-pointers, scored 10 points and had four assists in the quarter. In addition to her 21 points, she finished with six assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Temira Poindexter scored 16 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 14 points. They were both 4 for 6 from 3-point distance and the Wildcats made 14 of 20 as a team. They shot 58% from the field and made 13 of 16 free throws.

Zyanna Walker scored 14 points for K-State. She, Glenn and Sides all had six assists and the Wildcats had 27 assists on 35 made baskets.

Kaitlin Peterson had 19 points for the Knights (9-15, 2-12). Nevaeh Brown and Achol Akot each scored 12.

NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 69, CINCINNATI 50

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 29 points and No. 18 West Virginia broke the game open in the third quarter en route to a win over Cincinnati.

The Mountaineers scored the last six points of the second quarter to take a six-point lead at halftime and scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 34-21 lead. After the Bears scored, West Virginia reeled off the next 11 points that made it 45-23.

Quinerly scored 10 in the 25-2 run and Sydney Shaw scored all nine of her points in the third-quarter surge.

Quinerly, who moved into fifth on the school career-scoring list with 1,829 points, was the only player in double figures for the Mountaineers (20-5, 10-4 Big 12 Conference). They forced 24 turnovers that were turned into 23 points and held Cincinnati to 32% shooting.

Jillian Hayes scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bearcats (14-10, 5-8).

NO. 24 CREIGHTON 70, GEORGETOWN 48

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored 18 points and Lauren Jenson filled up the box score and No. 24 Creighton pulled away for a win over Georgetown, the Bluejays fifth-straight win and 12th in their last 13 games.

Jensen had 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal for Creighton (21-4, 13-1 Big East Conference), which outscored the Hoyas 46-21 in the middle quarters. Maly has 1,939 points four fourth on the Bluejays career list.

Kelsey Ransom scored 20 points for Georgetown (11-14, 4-10) and Khadee Hession added 12. Ariel Jenkins had 13 rebounds, six on the offensive end. The Hoyas shot just 29% in the second half.

NO. 25 BAYLOR 66, TEXAS TECH 60

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 19 points in 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 25 Baylor held off Texas Tech.

Littlepage-Buggs converted a three-point play with 3:42 to play after the Red Raiders pulled within 57-56 and the next basket for Baylor was a clutch 3-pointer from Sarah Andrews that made it 63-58 with 2:55 to go.

That matched the biggest lead of the game for Baylor until Jada Walker closed out the scoring with a free throw with 10.8 seconds left.

Andrews, who set the Big 12 Conference record for games played with her 159th, had 16 points. Walker added 10 for Baylor (22-5, 11-3). Ashley Joens played 158 games for Iowa State. Littlepage-Buggs had her 11th double-double.

Bailey Maupin scored 15 points for Texas Tech (14-13, 3-11), which lost its fifth straight. Jasmin Shavers added 10.

