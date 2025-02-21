BYU faces No. 19 Arizona after Saunders’ 22-point game

BYU Cougars (18-8, 9-6 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 12-4 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (18-8, 9-6 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 12-4 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on No. 19 Arizona after Richie Saunders scored 22 points in BYU’s 91-57 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 at home. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 37.0 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 7.9 rebounds.

The Cougars are 9-6 in Big 12 play. BYU ranks 56th in college basketball averaging 10.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.6% from downtown. Saunders leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

Arizona averages 81.0 points, 12.5 more per game than the 68.5 BYU allows. BYU has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Saunders averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Egor Demin is shooting 41.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

