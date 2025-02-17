Byron Ireland scores 19 to lead Nicholls to 78-62 victory over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Byron Ireland scored 19 points to help Nicholls defeat New Orleans 78-62 on Monday night. Ireland…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Byron Ireland scored 19 points to help Nicholls defeat New Orleans 78-62 on Monday night.

Ireland shot 8 of 11 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (16-11, 10-6 Southland Conference). Trae English scored 17 and added eight assists. Robert Brown III hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Michael Thomas, Leland Coleman and Kohen Rowbatham all scored 12 for the Privateers (4-23, 2-14), who have lost nine in a row. Thomas added 17 rebounds for a double-double.

