Byrd and the San Diego State Aztecs host conference foe New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (22-5, 14-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 11-5 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (22-5, 14-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 11-5 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Dent and New Mexico visit Miles Byrd and San Diego State in MWC action.

The Aztecs have gone 10-3 at home. San Diego State is third in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Magoon Gwath averaging 1.9.

The Lobos have gone 14-2 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 10.6.

San Diego State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byrd is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 12.7 points and two steals. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Dent is scoring 19.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Lobos. Joseph is averaging 15.8 points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

