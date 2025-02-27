Butler’s free throws give Drexel 53-52 win over Hampton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Drake scored 15 points to lead Drexel and Yame Butler made two free throws for the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Drake scored 15 points to lead Drexel and Yame Butler made two free throws for the winning points with 23 seconds left as the Dragons knocked off Hampton 53-52 on Thursday night.

Drake shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Dragons (16-14, 8-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Cole Hargrove scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Victor Panov finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Noah Farrakhan led the Pirates (16-14, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Xzavier Long added six points for Hampton. Etienne Strothers also recorded six points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Pirates.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

