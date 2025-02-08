Butler scores 19 off the bench, Bowling Green takes down Coastal Carolina 67-53

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Derrick Butler’s 19 points off the bench helped spark Bowling Green to a 67-53 victory…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Derrick Butler’s 19 points off the bench helped spark Bowling Green to a 67-53 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Butler shot 6 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (9-14, 3-7 Mid-American Conference). Trey Thomas shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Jamai Felt had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Joshua Meo led the way for the Chanticleers (8-17, 1-11 Sun Belt Conference) with 13 points. Colin Granger added nine points and 12 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Jordan Battle also recorded nine points and three steals. The loss was the Chanticleers’ 10th straight.

Bowling Green took the lead with 16:25 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Thomas led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 33-21 at the break. Bowling Green pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 25 points. They outscored Coastal Carolina by two points in the final half, as Butler led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Bowling Green next plays Tuesday against Ohio at home, and Coastal Carolina will host Appalachian State on Thursday.

