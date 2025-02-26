Butler plays Villanova for conference matchup

Butler Bulldogs (15-15, 5-12 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 10-6 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (15-15, 5-12 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 10-6 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kilyn McGuff and Butler visit Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova on Wednesday.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 at home. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 5-12 in conference games. Butler is seventh in the Big East with 29.0 rebounds per game led by McGuff averaging 8.0.

Villanova averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

McGuff is scoring 12.5 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

