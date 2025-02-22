Butler hosts No. 5 UConn after Bueckers’ 23-point outing

UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -30.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits Butler after Paige Bueckers scored 23 points in UConn’s 91-49 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bulldogs are 10-5 on their home court. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 14.7 assists per game led by Karsyn Norman averaging 2.7.

The Huskies are 15-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is sixth in the Big East with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 1.9.

Butler’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Butler gives up.

The Bulldogs and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Riley Makalusky is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 86.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.