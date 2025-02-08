Butler hosts conference foe Providence

Providence Friars (11-12, 5-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-13, 3-9 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (11-12, 5-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-13, 3-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Bensley Joseph and Providence visit Jahmyl Telfort and Butler in Big East play Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in home games. Butler is fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Andre Screen leads the Bulldogs with 5.9 boards.

The Friars are 5-7 against conference opponents. Providence averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Butler scores 73.3 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 69.7 Providence allows. Providence averages 71.5 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.3 Butler allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick McCaffery is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.2 points. Telfort is averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.8 points for the Friars. Joseph is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

