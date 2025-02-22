Butler earns 84-72 win against DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Pierre Brooks scored 24 points as Butler beat DePaul 84-72 on Saturday night. Brooks had seven rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — Pierre Brooks scored 24 points as Butler beat DePaul 84-72 on Saturday night.

Brooks had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East Conference). Jahmyl Telfort scored 17 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Finley Bizjack had 16 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Blue Demons (11-17, 2-15) were led in scoring by Layden Blocker, who finished with 25 points and five assists. DePaul also got 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks from Isaiah Rivera. CJ Gunn had 12 points.

Butler led DePaul 40-34 at the half, with Brooks (11 points) its high scorer. Butler took the lead for what would be the final time on Brooks’ 3-pointer with 4:25 left in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Butler hosts St. John’s and DePaul travels to play Creighton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.