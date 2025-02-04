Butler Bulldogs face the Villanova Wildcats on 5-game skid

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 6-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-12, 2-9 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 6-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-12, 2-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler will try to end its five-game skid when the Bulldogs play Villanova.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 in home games. Butler is seventh in the Big East in rebounding with 29.7 rebounds. Kilyn McGuff paces the Bulldogs with 8.1 boards.

The Wildcats are 6-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Butler scores 63.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 65.3 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Butler gives up.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karsyn Norman is averaging 3.8 points for the Bulldogs. McGuff is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

